Teachers hold meeting with education minister to discuss local govt ordinance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The representatives of joint teaching action committee federal government education department met with education minister and the senior officials of ministry of federal education to discuss the potential implications of local government ordinance on the service matters of teaching and non teaching cadres.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday, the teachers of federal educational institutions shared their reservations with the ministry.

The joint action committee submitted the demand to delete the relevant sections of local government ordinance which place FDE and educational institutions under the administrative control of mayor.

The joint action committee also demanded to halt any new effort to create a separate directorate for colleges outside FDE.

The ministry officials on behalf and direction of the minister assured the representatives of the association that the government is fully aware of their reservations and will ensure that all their service matters will be dealt by the federal government through ministry of education under civil servants act and no measure will be taken to alter their terms and conditions of service to their disadvantage.

The ministry agreed that the notification dated 22 November to separate 33 colleges will be immediately withdrawn.

The joint action committee assured that the time of students is of immense importance and they will open up the schools on the December 9 without withdrawing their core demand to delete section 166 of the LGO.

The joint action committee will continue to raise this issue at every forum without hurting the education activity of the students of Islamabad.

The ministry of federal education appreciated this gesture of joint action committee. Both the parties agreed to remain engaged in the interest of the students and teachers to ensure improved education atmosphere.