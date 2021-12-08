UrduPoint.com

Teachers Hold Meeting With Education Minister To Discuss Local Govt Ordinance

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:36 PM

Teachers hold meeting with education minister to discuss local govt ordinance

The representatives of joint teaching action committee federal government education department met with education minister and the senior officials of ministry of federal education to discuss the potential implications of local government ordinance on the service matters of teaching and non teaching cadres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The representatives of joint teaching action committee federal government education department met with education minister and the senior officials of ministry of federal education to discuss the potential implications of local government ordinance on the service matters of teaching and non teaching cadres.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday, the teachers of federal educational institutions shared their reservations with the ministry.

The joint action committee submitted the demand to delete the relevant sections of local government ordinance which place FDE and educational institutions under the administrative control of mayor.

The joint action committee also demanded to halt any new effort to create a separate directorate for colleges outside FDE.

The ministry officials on behalf and direction of the minister assured the representatives of the association that the government is fully aware of their reservations and will ensure that all their service matters will be dealt by the federal government through ministry of education under civil servants act and no measure will be taken to alter their terms and conditions of service to their disadvantage.

The ministry agreed that the notification dated 22 November to separate 33 colleges will be immediately withdrawn.

The joint action committee assured that the time of students is of immense importance and they will open up the schools on the December 9 without withdrawing their core demand to delete section 166 of the LGO.

The joint action committee will continue to raise this issue at every forum without hurting the education activity of the students of Islamabad.

The ministry of federal education appreciated this gesture of joint action committee. Both the parties agreed to remain engaged in the interest of the students and teachers to ensure improved education atmosphere.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education November December All Government

Recent Stories

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helic ..

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first-ever European Film Festival begin ..

Pakistan's first-ever European Film Festival begins

2 minutes ago
 Large number of people benefiting from Govt Ehsaas ..

Large number of people benefiting from Govt Ehsaas Programs: CM

2 minutes ago
 Sports goods exports witness record 20.73 pc incre ..

Sports goods exports witness record 20.73 pc increase

2 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Air Quality Meter at Sialkot Chambe ..

DC inaugurates Air Quality Meter at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

2 minutes ago
 Inaugural of 14th Int'l Urdu Conference 2021 on De ..

Inaugural of 14th Int'l Urdu Conference 2021 on Dec 9

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.