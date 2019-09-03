UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers' Induction Purely On Merit : Ziaullah Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:56 PM

Teachers' induction purely on merit : Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that vacant teachers posts will be filled purely on merit through transparent test system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that vacant teachers posts will be filled purely on merit through transparent test system.

In a statement, he said that he had meeting with officials of testing agency NTS, to review and probe complaints of irregularities in the test for teachers' induction.

He said that taking cognizance of public complaints into alleged irregularities in tests, an inquiry had been ordered to probe the issue.

He said tests for Senior Subject Tacher ( SST) General and Drawing Master posts held in district Sawabi, Karak , Bannu, Lakki Marwat had been canceled after complaints of irregularities.

He said that now District education Officer, Principals and Assistant Commissioners can also visit examination halls and monitor the tests.

Related Topics

Bannu Chief Minister Education Visit Karak Lakki Marwat Merit Packaging Limited NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

PCB announces squads for 2019-20 domestic season

11 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Balochistan for ensuring foolproof ..

14 seconds ago

Pence Says US Anxious to Negotiate New Trade Deal ..

16 seconds ago

Body assigned task to ensure legal aid for Pakista ..

18 seconds ago

Kamran Bangash inaugurates incubation center at Fa ..

20 seconds ago

University of Malakand Syndicate approves sub-camp ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.