Teachers' induction purely on merit : Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that vacant teachers posts will be filled purely on merit through transparent test system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Education , Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that vacant teachers posts will be filled purely on merit through transparent test system.

In a statement, he said that he had meeting with officials of testing agency NTS, to review and probe complaints of irregularities in the test for teachers' induction.

He said that taking cognizance of public complaints into alleged irregularities in tests, an inquiry had been ordered to probe the issue.

He said tests for Senior Subject Tacher ( SST) General and Drawing Master posts held in district Sawabi, Karak , Bannu, Lakki Marwat had been canceled after complaints of irregularities.

He said that now District education Officer, Principals and Assistant Commissioners can also visit examination halls and monitor the tests.