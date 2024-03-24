Teachers informed about population welfare program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) An informative lecture was arranged for teachers in E-library under the aegis of Population Welfare Department here on Sunday.

District Population Welfare Officer Tayyba Azam highlighted the importance of the Population Welfare Program.

She urged the teachers to also highlight the population welfare program at the grassroots level so that the desired goals could be achieved. An officer, Tariq Latif, and Ahmed Irfan from the education Authority also expressed their views.