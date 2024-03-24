Teachers Informed About Population Welfare Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) An informative lecture was arranged for teachers in E-library under the aegis of Population Welfare Department here on Sunday.
District Population Welfare Officer Tayyba Azam highlighted the importance of the Population Welfare Program.
She urged the teachers to also highlight the population welfare program at the grassroots level so that the desired goals could be achieved. An officer, Tariq Latif, and Ahmed Irfan from the education Authority also expressed their views.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake, expired pesticides seized3 minutes ago
-
Poet Adil Sakhirani death anniversary observed13 minutes ago
-
Habib Jalib's anniversary observed13 minutes ago
-
WASA officers reshuffled13 minutes ago
-
Timely action Chamkani Police Station, arresting kidnapper gang13 minutes ago
-
Work underway on drainage project in Daska: minister13 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of child due to kite flying in Sargodha14 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq all set to revolutionize local economy: Mark Bristow23 minutes ago
-
28 outlaws held over kite selling, flying23 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrested three thieves, recovered stolen items33 minutes ago
-
DFC visits Timergara fruits, vegetables markets33 minutes ago
-
Punjab info minister rubbishes Barrister Saif's allegations43 minutes ago