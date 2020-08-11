Teachers' issues to be addressed on priority: Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangsh Tuesday met with a delegation of Insaaf Teachers Association wherein problems being faced by the teachers' community were discussed.

Kamran Bangash told the delegation that the KP government was striving for the well being of its teachers. He said the incumbent government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided more incentives to the teachers than other provinces.

He said teachers were the builders of our nation and they have to add their due share in making their students a valuable part of the society so that they could work for the prosperity and development of the country.

He assured the teachers' delegation that all issues relating to service structure of teachers and administrative affairs will be addressed at the earliest. He hoped that teachers will play their important role in the journey of bringing the real change in the country.

The delegation thanked the Special Assistant for paying heed to their issues and assurance to address the same.