UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers' Issues To Be Addressed On Priority: Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Teachers' issues to be addressed on priority: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangsh Tuesday met with a delegation of Insaaf Teachers Association wherein problems being faced by the teachers' community were discussed.

Kamran Bangash told the delegation that the KP government was striving for the well being of its teachers. He said the incumbent government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided more incentives to the teachers than other provinces.

He said teachers were the builders of our nation and they have to add their due share in making their students a valuable part of the society so that they could work for the prosperity and development of the country.

He assured the teachers' delegation that all issues relating to service structure of teachers and administrative affairs will be addressed at the earliest. He hoped that teachers will play their important role in the journey of bringing the real change in the country.

The delegation thanked the Special Assistant for paying heed to their issues and assurance to address the same.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same All Government Share

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.