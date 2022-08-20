Teachers monitoring begins to check their involvement in social media for non educational purposes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary education South Punjab Dr Ehtesham Anwar sought a report from Chief Executive Officers concerned about teachers' involvement in running different YouTube channels for social, political and non-education purposes.

According to official sources, the officers have been directed to submit reports by the first of September. Similarly, the CEOs Education were also instructed to keep monitoring the teachers in this regard.