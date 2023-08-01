Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that the teachers must concentrate on character building of their students so that a virtuous society could be promoted for materializing the dream of national progress and prosperity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that the teachers must concentrate on character building of their students so that a virtuous society could be promoted for materializing the dream of national progress and prosperity.

Addressing the excellence award distribution ceremony of Superior Group of Colleges here on Monday night, he said that character building was an integral part of the education system but, unfortunately, this factor was being ignored.

He said that education was imperative for national progress and prosperity but the new generation would create many societal problems if it was left without character building.

He said that character building was equally important for the promotion of virtuous society and healthy politics in the country. Only those politicians could succeed in winning honour in the heart of the masses, who had high moral values, he added.

The minister also distributed the Awards of Excellence among the teachers of Superior Group of Colleges in recognition of their excellent performance which helped the students to get positions in their exams.

Former MNA Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, City President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Naeem Dastgir, Regional Director Superior Group of Colleges Chaudhary Muhammad Yousuf, Deputy Director Colleges Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and others were also present.