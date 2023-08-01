Open Menu

Teachers Must Concentrate On Character Building: State Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that the teachers must concentrate on character building of their students so that a virtuous society could be promoted for materializing the dream of national progress and prosperity.

Addressing the excellence award distribution ceremony of Superior Group of Colleges here on Monday night, he said that character building was an integral part of the education system but, unfortunately, this factor was being ignored.

He said that education was imperative for national progress and prosperity but the new generation would create many societal problems if it was left without character building.

He said that character building was equally important for the promotion of virtuous society and healthy politics in the country. Only those politicians could succeed in winning honour in the heart of the masses, who had high moral values, he added.

The minister also distributed the Awards of Excellence among the teachers of Superior Group of Colleges in recognition of their excellent performance which helped the students to get positions in their exams.

Former MNA Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, City President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Naeem Dastgir, Regional Director Superior Group of Colleges Chaudhary Muhammad Yousuf, Deputy Director Colleges Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Progress Superior Moral Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

6 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

6 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

8 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

8 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

8 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

6 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

6 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

7 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

7 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

26 minutes ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan