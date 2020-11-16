Teachers must focus on research work, VC SMIU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University, Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon urged the Deans, chairpersons of academic departments, and Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) that they should provide support at the maximum level to the faculty members as they could expand and enhance research work in their respective fields.

He said this while chair the meeting of the University Research Committee held here in the Committee Room of SMIU on Monday.

"We want to create, promote research culture in the university, and provide strategic and operational support to the university's research activities, in this connection a University Research Committee has been constituted which will review the research work, Vice Chancellor, Prof.

Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon stated.

Our key role is to focus and improve research work, he said, adding further we are devoted to promoting research culture at the SMIU and in this regard supporting environment should be provided at the best level to the faculty members".

The Vice Chancellor was briefed in the meeting that the office of ORIC has received 20 cases regarding Research Publications for acknowledgment from six academic departments.

The meeting was attended by the Deans, Professors, and the concerned department of ORIC.

The meeting was aimed to oversee the matters related to the research publications and cater to research remuneration for faculty members.