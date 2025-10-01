Teachers must prepare students to compete globally: Dr Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Asif Ali

has underlined the critical role of teachers in shaping students into globally

competitive professionals.

Talking to APP, he said technology and artificial intelligence had transformed learning platforms,

the traditional role of teachers in imparting training and character-building has become even more vital.

“Education without training loses its soul. Today’s youth must be guided not only in knowledge

but also in discipline, values, and responsibility,” he added.

Dr Asif Ali emphasized that Pakistani teachers, from Primary schools to universities, carry an unmatched responsibility in preparing students for challenges beyond regional or provincial boundaries.

“The world is now connected, and our youth must be equipped with skills, motivation, and knowledge that allow them to compete internationally,” he stressed.

Highlighting the irreplaceable contribution of teachers, he said their impact cannot be measured in monetary terms, as they shape lives and futures.

He urged educators to act as role models, instilling hard work, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility in their students.

The vice chancellor said that motivated and well-trained students will not only secure better livelihoods but also contribute positively to the country’s social and national development.