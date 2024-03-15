Teachers Observe Black Day To Support Counterparts In SAU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) On the call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) the teaching faculty observed a black day in all public sector universities in the province on Friday.
The Association's President Fahad Khoso informed that the faculty of all public sector universities backed the protest to support their counterparts in Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.
He said the association disapproved of the apparent lack of seriousness of SAU's Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri in addressing the issues faced by the faculty members.
He added that the association called for immediate implementation on several long awaited demands of the Sindh Agriculture University Teachers Association (SAUTA) without any further delay.
