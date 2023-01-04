UrduPoint.com

Teachers Of Govt Schools Demand Four-month Unpaid Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The teachers working in the second shift in the government schools of District Abbottabad on Wednesday demanded the authorities to release their salaries, which have not been paid for the last four months.

According to the details, teachers and other staff who have recruited in government schools in the district, four months ago, had still not received their salary.

The majority of the staff was unemployed educated youth who were recruited for the second shift.

Talking to media persons, teachers said, "We took up this job because we were unemployed, and due to financial issues we accepted a fixed salary job. Despite performing our duties for the last four months, we did not receive a single penny during this period."They have demanded the authorities concerned to release their salaries, so that "we can meet our daily expenses."

