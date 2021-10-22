UrduPoint.com

Teachers Of Orphanages Advised To Adopt Modern Methods For Education, Training Of Children

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:20 PM

The supervisory staff and teachers of orphanages have been advised to adopt modern methods for the education, care and training of helpless and orphaned children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The supervisory staff and teachers of orphanages have been advised to adopt modern methods for the education, care and training of helpless and orphaned children.

Addressing the participants of a training workshop organized here at Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam by Pahchaan organization in collaboration with UNICEF, President Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed said that the upbringing and care of such children who have no heirs is responsibility of the society and it is also one of the basic teachings of islam.

The aim of the workshop was to train the supervisory staff of orphanages on 'GOOD PARENTING AND CHILD PROTECTION' to enhance their professionalism and provide them with the best possible care.

In this training workshop, besides the supervisory staff of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam, the teachers of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Aghosh, Mohammadi Foundation and Dar-ul-Ahsas were trained.

The representative of UNICEF Dr. Zahida, Project Director, Pachaan Muhammad Khalid, supervisory staff and teachers of different organizations and others were present on the occasion.

The President Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam thanked UNICEF and the authorities of the Pachaan Organization and also gave them a briefing on Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam.

Dr. Zahida and Mohammad Khalid also addressed the participants and asked the supervisory staff to adopt modern ways to care for children.

The role of supervisory staff and teachers is crucial in getting children out of a sense of deprivation and building their self-confidence, they said.

