Teachers Of Peshawar University Call Off Strike After Successful Talks: Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

Teachers of Peshawar University call off strike after successful talks: Bangash

Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Monday said that after successful talks with teachers of Peshawar University and their organizations, they decided to call off their strike and resume academic activities

Addressing a press conference along with officer bearers of Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and MPA Pir Fida Advocate, he said that a detailed discussion was held with provincial President of Federation of all Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPWASA), Shah Alam, President Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA). Fazal Nasir and other representative of teachers last night and as result of successful talks, it has been decided to withdraw letter of the Higher Education Department issued in January 2021.

He thanked the decision of teachers to end their strike and said that recommendations would be finalized with the consent of teachers and employees to resolve their issues.

The minister said that an amount of Rs. 1.5 billion has been allocated to universities in last three years on account of human resources.

He appreciated the positive role of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman and Insaf Students Federation in resolving issues of teaching faculty in the province.

MPA Pir Fida Advocate said that all promises made with the teachers would be fulfilled. He also called on teachers to support the vision of Higher Education Department for improving education quality in universities.

