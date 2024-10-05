Teachers of private schools facing financial issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) As the world celebrates the World Teachers' Day with full vigour, teaching staff of private schools is yet suffering sharp decline in salaries despite over-loaded work.

Most of the marginalised, under-appreciated and underpaid teachers are forced to get resilient during teaching hours in pathetic circumstances of the schools.

However, they aren't paid back against their hard work to sustain the ordinary life, APP learnt through different opinion of schools' faculties on Saturday after reaching them out on the World Teaching Day.

The teaching staff of private schools mostly comprising women staff used to be qualified with graduation to master degree are paid less than Rs. 10000 - 15,000 per month.

Abreen, a 7th class teacher of local private school said, the teachers are paid far less than other professions—a trend that’s only getting worse over time.

She said, I've been teaching in the school for eight years, yet taking Rs. 15,000 per month only. Every teacher as she said, used to be burdened with extra-curriculum charges like conducting functions on national days and maintaining discipline in the school's timing, left them at bay performing their domestic responsibilities, she said.

Nimra, another teacher said, besides, low income the teachers from private unlike public entities face humiliation from the principle concerned.

She said they've to teach in unhealthy circumstances as in most of the schools, there's no alternative of power load-shedding during summer season.

In addition to under-paying, teachers have no job security in private schools even in the most prestigious ones here.Asma and Naila said that

Employees in other organisations are entitled to paid leaves but not the teachers in the private sectors, said a teacher seeking anonymity for 'a minute type of identification would lead to cost her career'.

Senior official namely as Nouman from CEO Education office, giving version over apathy of the situation, regretted that the education Department has no policy to check poor salary offered to private school teachers.

He said it is unfortunate that teachers serving in the private sector have no service structure which is the single most important reason due to which private educational enterprises are able to employ teachers at ridiculously low salary packages.

He concluded that government should make comprehensive strategy regarding the rights of private schools teachers.