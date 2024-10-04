Teachers paid tribute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A private educational institution, Khubaib Orphan Girls School and College, organised a ceremony in connection with the World Teacher Day celebrations, here on Friday.

Students decorated their classrooms with balloons and charts inscribed with slogans praising teachers. They also gave gifts and wishing cards to their teachers to pay tribute their services.

KGSC Principal Sarwat Ansar urged all stakeholders, civil society organisations and people to play their role in restoring the teaching profession. "It should serve as a reminder that teacher is the central element and critical link in the chain of educational development," she added. The principal gave away appreciation certificates to teachers and also served lunch in their honour.

Later, the school teaching staff spent their day with orphan students staying in hostel.