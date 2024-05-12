Open Menu

Teachers Panel Sweeps ASA Election At IIUI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Teachers Panel sweeps ASA election at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Teachers Panel has won the Academic Staff Association (ASA) annual election at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) with a lead of 88 votes by securing 241 votes as against 153 votes by The Academicians, the other panel in the electoral race.

According to the results, Professor Dr. Tariq Javed from the Faculty of Science was elected as the President of the Association while the slot of Secretary General went to Dr. Faizur Raheem from the International Institute of Islamic Economics.

Dr. Abid Masood from the Faculty of Languages and Literature and Dr. Ambreen Abbasi from the Faculty of Shariah and Law are elected to the slot of Vice President from the Male and Female Campus respectively.

The other cabinet members include Dr. Muhammad Imran as Joint Secretary (Male), Ms. Kiran Kiani as Joint Secretary (Female), Dr. Ahmad Hammad as Secretary Finance, Mr. Ihsan Malik as Secretary Information (Male), and Dr. Sumera Saghir Ahmad as Secretary Information (Female).

While expressing his views about the election, the newly elected President of the Association Professor Dr.

Tariq Javed thanked the IIUI academic community for their overwhelming support of his panel. He assured them of his full dedication to resolving all the outstanding issues of his constituency.

He also thanked the members of his cabinet from the last year who stood beside him, specifically those who have been relieved of their office this term. They include Professor Dr. Naveeda Riaz, Dr. Habib ur Rehman, Dr. Asad Ghufran and Dr. Asma Rashid.

He further added that in 2023, the same panels contested the election which was won by Teachers Panel with a lead of 59 votes.

The lead this year has been 88 votes which indicates the trust of the IIUI community in the leadership of the Teachers Panel and they wanted the continuation of last year’s policies.

The new cabinet will work hard to fulfill the promises made to the community and will make the utmost effort to restore the rule of law in the institution as well as to protect the International and Islamic identity of the university.

Related Topics

Election Islamabad Rashid Male Same Lead International Islamic University All From Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

2 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

2 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

9 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

24 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan