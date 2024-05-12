Teachers Panel Sweeps ASA Election At IIUI
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Teachers Panel has won the Academic Staff Association (ASA) annual election at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) with a lead of 88 votes by securing 241 votes as against 153 votes by The Academicians, the other panel in the electoral race.
According to the results, Professor Dr. Tariq Javed from the Faculty of Science was elected as the President of the Association while the slot of Secretary General went to Dr. Faizur Raheem from the International Institute of Islamic Economics.
Dr. Abid Masood from the Faculty of Languages and Literature and Dr. Ambreen Abbasi from the Faculty of Shariah and Law are elected to the slot of Vice President from the Male and Female Campus respectively.
The other cabinet members include Dr. Muhammad Imran as Joint Secretary (Male), Ms. Kiran Kiani as Joint Secretary (Female), Dr. Ahmad Hammad as Secretary Finance, Mr. Ihsan Malik as Secretary Information (Male), and Dr. Sumera Saghir Ahmad as Secretary Information (Female).
While expressing his views about the election, the newly elected President of the Association Professor Dr.
Tariq Javed thanked the IIUI academic community for their overwhelming support of his panel. He assured them of his full dedication to resolving all the outstanding issues of his constituency.
He also thanked the members of his cabinet from the last year who stood beside him, specifically those who have been relieved of their office this term. They include Professor Dr. Naveeda Riaz, Dr. Habib ur Rehman, Dr. Asad Ghufran and Dr. Asma Rashid.
He further added that in 2023, the same panels contested the election which was won by Teachers Panel with a lead of 59 votes.
The lead this year has been 88 votes which indicates the trust of the IIUI community in the leadership of the Teachers Panel and they wanted the continuation of last year’s policies.
The new cabinet will work hard to fulfill the promises made to the community and will make the utmost effort to restore the rule of law in the institution as well as to protect the International and Islamic identity of the university.
