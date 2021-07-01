UrduPoint.com
'Teachers, Parents Must Help Curb Corruption: UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Teachers, parents and other stakeholders will have to play a role in curbing corruption, which is badly distorting social, financial and moral fabric of society.

This was stated by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi at a seminar, arranged by the university and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said that one must understand the difference between halal and forbidden, he said, adding that "we will have to devote our energies to make halal earning".

NAB Director Muhammad Hasnain told the audience about different methods of corruption including bribery, embezzlement and nepotism. He said NAB was all out to eliminate corruption through three-pronged strategy including enforcement, prevention and awareness.

Convener Character-Building Society Prof Dr Tahir Zahoor said that lack of commitment in shouldering responsibilities was also a form of corruption.

Deputy Director NAB Binish Nauman said NAB was a credible, effective, efficient and dynamic anti-corruption organisation, which created an enabling environment for a corruption-free society.

Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that the university was taking all possible measures to instill good characteristics among students.

Principal Officer Student Affairs Dr Aftab Wajid urged people to make all-out efforts for fighting corruption.

Senior Tutor Dr Abdul Naveed said corruption was an evil that decreases the productivity and economic growth.

Dr Kahlid Shouq said that the nation would have to expedite efforts to fight corruption in the country.

Director Students Affairs Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi urged students to follow the Islamic values for a better future.

Dr Naima Nawaz also spoke.

