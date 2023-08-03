Open Menu

Teachers Pin Hopes On New FDE Chief To Address Lingering Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Teachers pin hopes on new FDE Chief to address lingering issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The appointment of the new Chief of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has kindled high hopes among federal government college teachers, who are eager for swift solutions to long-standing challenges.

Mr. Amjad Ahmed who is also a joint secretary at the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFE&PT) has assumed his role as the new FDE chief.

Professor Tasneem Akhter Mir, Vice President of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) told APP, the BS programs and Associate Degree Programs of colleges were badly suffering.

She expressed optimism that the tenure of the new DG would usher in a renewed focus on advancing higher education.

"We look forward to the restoration of a natural order where seniority is respected," noted Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, general secretary of FGCTA, highlighting the desire for a merit-based approach to seniority based appointments of principals.

He believed that the new DG will play a pivotal role in addressing this issue faced by senior educators.

Professor Farhan Azam, Senior Vice President of the association pinned his hopes on the new DG's ability to engage the Ministry of Finance to secure increased funds for the crucial aspect of teacher rental ceiling.

He said the rental ceiling is the burning issue of teachers. We are looking to the new DG to liaise with the Ministry of Finance to secure more funds, thereby resolving a longstanding concern that has affected teachers' well-being.

Dr. Rahima Rehman, the president of the association said, "Central to our expectations is the empowerment of principals to craft robust academic policies tailored to their institutions' needs. We expect the new DG will give more authority to principals to make informed decisions."The press secretary of FGCTA, Dr Jabir Hussain told that the association will meet the new DG in coming days.

Related Topics

Education Government

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

34 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

16 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan