Teachers pin hopes on new FDE Chief to address lingering issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The appointment of the new Chief of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has kindled high hopes among federal government college teachers, who are eager for swift solutions to long-standing challenges.

Mr. Amjad Ahmed who is also a joint secretary at the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFE&PT) has assumed his role as the new FDE chief.

Professor Tasneem Akhter Mir, Vice President of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) told APP, the BS programs and Associate Degree Programs of colleges were badly suffering.

She expressed optimism that the tenure of the new DG would usher in a renewed focus on advancing higher education.

"We look forward to the restoration of a natural order where seniority is respected," noted Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, general secretary of FGCTA, highlighting the desire for a merit-based approach to seniority based appointments of principals.

He believed that the new DG will play a pivotal role in addressing this issue faced by senior educators.

Professor Farhan Azam, Senior Vice President of the association pinned his hopes on the new DG's ability to engage the Ministry of Finance to secure increased funds for the crucial aspect of teacher rental ceiling.

He said the rental ceiling is the burning issue of teachers. We are looking to the new DG to liaise with the Ministry of Finance to secure more funds, thereby resolving a longstanding concern that has affected teachers' well-being.

Dr. Rahima Rehman, the president of the association said, "Central to our expectations is the empowerment of principals to craft robust academic policies tailored to their institutions' needs. We expect the new DG will give more authority to principals to make informed decisions."The press secretary of FGCTA, Dr Jabir Hussain told that the association will meet the new DG in coming days.