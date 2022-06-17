UrduPoint.com

Teachers Play Key Role In Uplift Of Any Country: Mian Riaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Teachers play key role in uplift of any country: Mian Riaz

Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Multan Campus Mian Muhammad Riaz on Friday said that all tutors will create separate WhatsApp groups for male and female students so that if any student has any problem they could contact their respective tutors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Multan Campus Mian Muhammad Riaz on Friday said that all tutors will create separate WhatsApp groups for male and female students so that if any student has any problem they could contact their respective tutors.

He said that tutors may contact with regional office for immediate solution of student issues as well.

He said that teachers play an important role in the development of any country and nation while a good teacher could provide a good citizen to the society.

He expressed these views while briefing the tutors posted in the spring semester 2022.

' Even today the teacher is valued in the society', he said.

He said that the students of Matriculation, FA, Associate Degree in arts will send the examination exercises to the tutors by post or manual. In the spring semester of 2022 BS, students of BS, B.Ed, MA and MSc programs will conduct their online workshops through MS team software.

Further, the date of online admissions for MA / MS programs offered in Semester Spring 2022 has been extended till 30, 06 2022 with late fee. Students who do not have the facility to send online admissions can submit free online admissions from the help desk set up at the regional campus of the university.

