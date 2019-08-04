Teachers play vital role in character building of students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Teachers are not solely responsible of transferring of knowledge but they are also liable to built the character of their students.

Renowed atomic scientist Prof. Dr. Inam ur Rehman said this while at the concluding ceremony of a week long teachers training workshop held under the auspices of Anjuman Faizul islam (AFI) here on Sunday.

Dr. Inam ur Rehman emphasized the teachers to understand fully their role in developing and building the behaviours of human beings.

The teachers are supposed to build the social behaviours like an engineer who build bridges and one of the main roles of teacher is to motivate his or her learners to develop their ability and aspiration to learn, he said adding ''you may read about facilitating learning and delivering training, but in reality you do much more than that.

Your role is not just about teaching your subject or preparing learners for assessment. The focus of your role relates very much to inspiring your learners to change and develop their personal, social and professional skills to the best of their ability''.

Earlier, the president of AFI Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian in his welcome highlighted the need of teachers' training and counted some key aspects of teachers' role and stressed upon them to enhance their professional capabilities as they are doing the job to built future of the nation.