Teachers Play Vital Role In Making Educated Nation: MPA Shakila

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Teachers play vital role in making educated nation: MPA Shakila

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shakila Naveed Dehwar on Thursday said teachers play an important role as they impart education to new generation with hard work in order to make an educated nation.

She said while addressing an award distributing ceremony of best teachers performance organized by Mahnoor Education Foundation.

She said an educated nation play a key role in development of the country.

She urged the teachers to play their role for promoting education in the province.

Tribal leader Mir Haroon Raisani, Divisional Director Schools Abdullah Achakzai, EDO Mahjabin Lehri, EDO Nosheen, EDO Rustam Khan, Coordinator Balochistan Women Promote Talent Noor Jhan and others were present on the occasion.

