Teachers play vital role in society: VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon Thursday said that teachers played a very crucial role in shaping the future of the people and society.

He said this while addressing a farewell party held here in honor of the retiring vice principal of SMIU Model School Zahida Abbasi.

While lauding the services of Ms. Abbasi for the historical institution and its pupils, Prof. Memon said that: "your services will always be remembered. You will remain always the part of this institution." SMIU Model School Principal Ms Nabila Kanwal also commended the outstanding performance of Ms.

Abbasi. "Our school has progressed significantly and this is all because of teachers like Ms. Abbasi," she said.

She said that SMIU's school had been considered as one of the reputed schools in the city where every parent wanted to enroll his kid.

Sharing her experience at the school and its management, Ms. Abbasi said that she had invested the most valuable time with this great and historical institution of the country. "This institution has itself a motivation," she said, thanking the relationship with her colleagues. The Seniors teachers also lauded the services of Ms. Abbasi.

SMIU VC Prof. Memon also presented a shield to the retiring teacher of the school.