Teachers' problems to be resolved on priority basis: Provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday directed concerned officials of the education department to recruit four teachers at least at primary school level besides resolving problems of teachers on priority basis.

He expressed these views during a meeting with All Primary Teachers Association (APTA) that called on him in his office.

He directed the concerned officials to arrange briefing on time scale issue and added that tangible measures would be taken for resolving problems being faced by teachers.

Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Zareef Almani and Deputy Secretary Admin Taufeeq were also in attendance.

The association demanded to provide monthly stipend at primary school level to encourage students and parents and contain dropout rate. They also demanded that conveyance allowance should not be deducted from teachers' salaries during official vacations.

Besides, the association said that job quota should be granted to children of employees who died during duty.

The minister assured that solid measures would be taken for addressing their grievances and added that all stakeholders would be taken on board during plan or policy-making process for provision of quality education to children.