Teachers Protest Against Attending School During Summer Holidays
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Teachers from Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) on Sunday staged a protest against the directives to attend school daily during the summer vacations.
Among the protesting teachers were Arifa Batool, Shahbana Raza, Momina, Mubashira Nawaz, Shazia Begum, Rafia Shahid, Ghazala Majeed, and Hina Shahnawaz.
They expressed their concerns to the Director General of FGEIs and urged him to review the order.
The teachers emphasized the difficulties of commuting long distances to school every day in the intense summer heat.
They queried the logic of their presence at school when students were on holidays.
The teachers pointed out that the initial announcement of the holidays was made on May 24th. However, the subsequent directive to attend school daily has caused confusion and problems for the teachers.
Despite the official summer holiday that will commence from June 1st to July 31st, teachers are still being required to report to school, leading to significant inconvenience.
The teachers expressed hope that the authorities would review the decision as it was not possible for teachers to manage their duties amid scorching heatwave.
