Teachers’ Protest Causes Primary Schools’ Closure In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in the provincial metropolis, Peshawar remained closed for the second consecutive day as teachers of these schools went on a strike.
The education activities at primary level remained suspended as most of the schools were locked and students sent back to home.
In Peshawar, the teachers were staging a sit-in protest at Jinnah Park.
President All Primary Teachers Association (APTA), Aziz Ullah Khan said their protest will continue until a notification regarding their upgradation is issued.
The APTA protest has caused suspension in educational activities in over 25000 primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
