Teachers’ protest causes primary schools’ closure in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in the provincial metropolis, Peshawar remained closed for the second consecutive day as teachers of these schools went on a strike.

The education activities at primary level remained suspended as most of the schools were locked and students sent back to home.

In Peshawar, the teachers were staging a sit-in protest at Jinnah Park.

President All Primary Teachers Association (APTA), Aziz Ullah Khan said their protest will continue until a notification regarding their upgradation is issued.

The APTA protest has caused suspension in educational activities in over 25000 primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.