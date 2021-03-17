UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Protest Continues On 2nd Consecutive Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Teachers protest continues on 2nd consecutive day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Government schools teachers, who had passed Institute of business Administration (IBA) test, continued their protest in front of Sindh Assembly building on the second consecutive day.

One of protesting teachers, Alamghir Shah told APP that we had passed test and other process required for appointment of teachers but rather regularizing our services, the Sindh government was asking to reappear in the test, if we wanted to retain our jobs.

"We don't know why provincial government is doing so as we have already fulfilled all requirements before joining jobs in the province," he added.

Other protesting teachers Turab Abro and Sajjad Rao said they would continue their protest till their regularization notification was not issued.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Protest All Government Institute Of Business Administration Jobs

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution received 84,253 grievance reque ..

20 minutes ago

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

35 minutes ago

DHA collaborates with charities to provides aid wo ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary tours haelth facilities in S ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.