Teachers protest continues on 2nd consecutive day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Government schools teachers, who had passed Institute of business Administration (IBA) test, continued their protest in front of Sindh Assembly building on the second consecutive day.

One of protesting teachers, Alamghir Shah told APP that we had passed test and other process required for appointment of teachers but rather regularizing our services, the Sindh government was asking to reappear in the test, if we wanted to retain our jobs.

"We don't know why provincial government is doing so as we have already fulfilled all requirements before joining jobs in the province," he added.

Other protesting teachers Turab Abro and Sajjad Rao said they would continue their protest till their regularization notification was not issued.