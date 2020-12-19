Teachers protest in Islamabad, demand their regularization

The teachers from Punjab protested in Islamabad on Saturday and demanded the government to regularize their services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The teachers from Punjab protested in Islamabad on Saturday and demanded the government to regularize their services.

The protesting teachers attempted to march towards Prime Minister's Bani Gala residence following which police tried to stop them.

The police sealed the road leading to the premier's residence and stopped the protesters.

Traffic jam was observed due to this protest at Bani Gala and Bahara Kahu road which leads toward Murree.

The sources said that negotiations with protestors were underway and matter would be resolved.