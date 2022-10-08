Teachers protest to be continued on 3rd day

All Primary Teachers Association (APTA) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here on Saturday continued their protest on the third day at Jinnah Park against PTI government for its delaying tactics regarding their promotion to next grade and restoration of pension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :All Primary Teachers Association (APTA) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here on Saturday continued their protest on the third day at Jinnah Park against PTI government for its delaying tactics regarding their promotion to next grade and restoration of pension.

Hundreds of primary school teachers of KP assembled holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans in favour of their demands.

The protestors said that PTI Government that came into power in the name of change in 2013 had failed to address their problems.

Talking to journalists, President APTA Azizullah Khan condemned the shelling and baton charge on peaceful protest by the police.

He demanded that teachers were appointed on BA, BSc qualification in middle and High Schools in BPS-15 and 16 but unfortunately in the same education qualification primary teachers were being appointed in BPS-12 and restoration of pension.

They demanded the provincial government, especially Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take matter fulfill their demands otherwise the 50,000 primary teachers would continue their protest for indefinite period.