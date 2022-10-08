UrduPoint.com

Teachers Protest To Be Continued On 3rd Day

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Teachers protest to be continued on 3rd day

All Primary Teachers Association (APTA) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here on Saturday continued their protest on the third day at Jinnah Park against PTI government for its delaying tactics regarding their promotion to next grade and restoration of pension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :All Primary Teachers Association (APTA) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here on Saturday continued their protest on the third day at Jinnah Park against PTI government for its delaying tactics regarding their promotion to next grade and restoration of pension.

Hundreds of primary school teachers of KP assembled holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans in favour of their demands.

The protestors said that PTI Government that came into power in the name of change in 2013 had failed to address their problems.

Talking to journalists, President APTA Azizullah Khan condemned the shelling and baton charge on peaceful protest by the police.

He demanded that teachers were appointed on BA, BSc qualification in middle and High Schools in BPS-15 and 16 but unfortunately in the same education qualification primary teachers were being appointed in BPS-12 and restoration of pension.

They demanded the provincial government, especially Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take matter fulfill their demands otherwise the 50,000 primary teachers would continue their protest for indefinite period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Same All Government

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.