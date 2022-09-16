Teachers protest to press their demands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :All Primary Teachers Association on Friday held protest demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club to press their various demands, including change in existing service structure and timely promotions.

They were carrying banners inscribed with their demands and raised slogans against the provincial government and officers of the education Department.

Addressing on the occasion, leaders of the Association said that change in the current service structure was inevitable as they had been waiting for promotion for several years. They said that promotion was the basic right of primary teachers according to promotions rules 2018.

They also demanded that headmasters in the primary schools should be promoted to grade 16 and 17, adding that cuts in pension was unacceptable to them. They also demanded other incentives as inflation has badly impacted their living costs.