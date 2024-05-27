Open Menu

Teachers Provide Professional Training To Students:DC Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Teachers provide professional training to students:DC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa participated in the last day of the professional training ceremony for IBA teachers on Monday.

He said that this was a good practice and it was time that the teachers should give better education to the students and provide professional training to them.

He said that the students will be able to shape their future by getting better and quality education and will play an important role in the development of the country, all the credit goes to the education and hard work given by the teachers.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana also distributed certificates among the teachers taking the training.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited Larkana Government Boys High school Kehar.

