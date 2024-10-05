Open Menu

Teachers Real Architects Of Society: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Teachers real architects of society: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that teachers are the real architects of society, tasked with spreading the light of knowledge and nurturing the new generation.

In her message on World Teacher Day, being celebrated on Saturday, she paid glowing tribute to educators, stressing their pivotal role in society.

The CM expressed deep respect for all teachers, stating that the act of educating is a sacred duty, akin to a lamp illuminating the darkness of ignorance. She highlighted that teachers provide new dimensions to human minds through knowledge and the arts, declaring that those who teach with dedication and passion are the true heroes of society.

The chief minister remarked that teachers do not merely deliver lessons; they impart the art of transforming dreams into reality. Acknowledging her own journey, the CM stated that she could not forget the significant influence of her teachers on her life.

CM Maryam Nawaz affirmed the importance and dignity of teachers, committing to their welfare and well-being. She emphasised that in reality, every day is dedicated to honoring the contributions of teachers who shape the future.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab All

Recent Stories

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

11 minutes ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

6 hours ago
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

15 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

15 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

15 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan