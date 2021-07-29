Teachers regularization case: Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday served notices to respondents in a case regarding regularization of contract and daily wages employees of the federal government educational institutions.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Baber Sattar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked the petitioner's lawyer whether the ministry of education or Federation Directorate of Education (FDE) had issued posting orders for some teachers in line of this court's verdict.

The lawyer responded that some employees had been issued posting orders and presented the relevant documents to the bench.

The bench asked the lawyer to produce the documents before the other party on the next hearing.

The court remarked that the discrimination in the process was on record.

A woman teacher appeared before the court and said the FDE had issued posting orders to hundreds of teachers while the petitioners' cases were being sent to the Federal Public Service Commission.

The court sought comments from the respondents till August 3.

