Teachers, Religious Leaders Urged To Play Role In Promoting Religious Harmony

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:09 PM

Teachers, religious leaders urged to play role in promoting religious harmony

Teachers, religious leaders including Khateebs and imams should play their much needed role for promoting religious harmony, tolerance and coexistence in society, Special Reprehensive to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Wednesday

Addressing the teachers of Paigham-e-Pakistan Training Programme, he said religious harmony would have to be promoted in country for giving future generations a safe and prosperous Pakistan.

He said extremism and terrorism had damaged the reputation of entire Islamic World.

He stressed the need of enforcing the Quran and Sunnah and Islamic Sharia at the homes of each Muslim adding that islam disseminated the message of tolerance, moderation and was the protector of the rights of minorities.

