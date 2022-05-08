UrduPoint.com

Teachers Resent Over Delay In Their Promotion

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Teachers resent over delay in their promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Federal Government College teachers have expressed their displeasure over the undue delay in their promotions.

According to an official source, the promotion of the Assistant Professors of Federal Government Colleges is being delayed since the meeting of the Departmental Selection board (DSB) is not convened even after the lapse of over a year.

The last meeting of DSB for F.G College teachers was held on March 5, 2021. After that two meetings were held but unfortunately the promotion cases of F.G colleges were turned down while the teachers of other setups under FDE got promotion.

Talking to APP, an Assistant Professor at Islamabad Model College for Girls(Postgraduate) F-7/2 on the condition of anonymity said, "The promotion meetings for other setups are convened timely and promotions are granted to other teachers skipping the promotion cases of F.G setup which is discriminatory act.

The authorities are keeping tight-lipped over this issue and no policy has been framed for promotion of Assistant Professors of F.G setup so far. The pace of promotion is already slow in F.G setup. They are least likely to be promoted and wait longer for promotion when compared to other setups under FDE .

The Federal Government College Teachers (FGCTA) has taken a stern notice of the dilly-dallying attitude of the authorities towards the promotion of F.

G College teachers.

The president of FGCTA Dr Rahima Rahman said, "The promotion of Assistant Professors of F.G colleges is being unnecessarily delayed in the pretext of one or another. There is no justification for making our teachers suffer merely on account of inaction or delay on the part of the authorities for not convening DSB. We have filed a representation in this regard which could not fetch any result. Such a policy of the authorities has mounted the anxiety among the F.G community because on account of delay in convening the meeting of DSB, they lost their promotion which resulted in financial loss to them and a massive setback.

She further said, If Assistant Professor are promoted to the rank of Associate Professor, it will have a trickle down effect. Lecturers will be promoted and they will occupy the vacant seats of Assistant Professors. Justice and fair play demand that teachers should not be made to suffer on account of the delay on the part of authorities in convening the meeting of DSB, she added.

Anum Kaleem, Joint Secretary of FGCTA said, "Teachers are the backbone of the entire education setup and they should immediately be promoted. The meeting to award time scale is also due for a long time. Teachers should not be made to suffer merely on account of departmental lapse of holding the meeting of time scale," she said while demanding an early convening of time scale meeting.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Education March Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

18 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

18 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

18 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.