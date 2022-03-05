UrduPoint.com

Teachers Resent Over Promotion Left Over

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Teachers resent over promotion left over

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The teachers of Federal Government Colleges Islamabad have expressed their resentment over not considering their promotion cases in the meeting of the Departmental Selection board (DSB) held on Friday.

The DSB panel considered the 21 promotion cases of Vice Principals while 25 cases of Assistant professors were left over.

An Assistant Professor at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 said "Tragically, this is not the first time that the promotion cases of Assistant Professors belonging to Federal Government colleges were not discovered. Earlier on July 9,2021, the cases of Assistant Professors of both F.G and Model colleges were presented in the meeting of DSB. Unfortunately the promotion cases of F.G colleges were turned down while Assistant Professors of Model College got promotion. This was a sheer discrimination with F.G College teachers. Now this is the second time they faced such discrimination." Another Assistant Professor belonging to Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4 said, "Our promotion is being delayed on the pretext of one or another. Recently our promotion was linked with our training which we completed on Friday. Even then our promotion was turned down and government resources and money went wasted which was spent on the preparation of promotion cases. If the next meeting of DSB is held after March 31, the new Performance Evaluation Reports (PERs) for the year 2021 will be due and promotion will further be delayed because promotion cases will be revised amid change in the quantification which will further delay the promotion.

" Another Assistant Professor said, "Unfortunately, the representative of the Federal Directorate of Education could not properly defend the case before the DSB panel and promotion cases were turned down. The relevant authority has adopted a discriminatory policy in the matters and issues related to Federal Government Colleges resulting in demoralization of F.G teaching community.

Expressing her dismay over this development, President of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), Dr. Rahima Rahman said, "Instead of making things easier, the process of due promotion of teachers is being delayed. This delay in promotion is depriving the teachers financially as they cannot draw the hiked salaries until they are promoted. While teaching work in different educational institutions is already hampered due to vacant posts, delay in promotion has compounded the problem." Teachers are the backbone of the entire education setup and they should immediately be promoted.

The promotion of Assistant Professor in the rank of Associate Professor has a trickle down effect. If these Assistant Professors are promoted, posts will be vacant for lecturers and lecturers will get promotion.

She appealed to the secretary Federal Education & Professional Training to expedite the process of promotion without any further delay.

/395

