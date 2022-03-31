Teachers responsible for creation of the architects of the nation: Administrator East

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that teachers were responsible for the creation of the architects of the nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that teachers were responsible for the creation of the architects of the nation.

"Their health is very important, therefore; they will play every possible role for good health of students and teachers,"he said.

He expressed these views while inspecting the free medical camp at the main office of the education department of the DMC here, said a statement.

Rehmatullah appreciated the performance of Education wing DMC under Director Education Sher Ali.

On this occasion, he Rehmatullah said teachers and students appreciated the organization for organizing free medical camp.

He said that free medical camps should be held in regular intervals.

Dr.Sana, Dr.Roman, Anwar Sheikh, Hira Afzal and others of Dr. Isa Laboratory and Medical Center were also present in the free medical camp.