UrduPoint.com

Teachers Responsible For Creation Of The Architects Of The Nation: Administrator East

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Teachers responsible for creation of the architects of the nation: Administrator East

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that teachers were responsible for the creation of the architects of the nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that teachers were responsible for the creation of the architects of the nation.

"Their health is very important, therefore; they will play every possible role for good health of students and teachers,"he said.

He expressed these views while inspecting the free medical camp at the main office of the education department of the DMC here, said a statement.

Rehmatullah appreciated the performance of Education wing DMC under Director Education Sher Ali.

On this occasion, he Rehmatullah said teachers and students appreciated the organization for organizing free medical camp.

He said that free medical camps should be held in regular intervals.

Dr.Sana, Dr.Roman, Anwar Sheikh, Hira Afzal and others of Dr. Isa Laboratory and Medical Center were also present in the free medical camp.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

EU raids Gazprom's German offices in antitrust pro ..

EU raids Gazprom's German offices in antitrust probe

12 seconds ago
 All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams ensures, say ..

All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams ensures, says SSP Sukkur

15 seconds ago
 OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite ..

OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite Western pressure

17 seconds ago
 China-Pakistan to expand practical cooperation in ..

China-Pakistan to expand practical cooperation in various fields: Defense Spokes ..

18 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e- ..

Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

3 minutes ago
 US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February ..

US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February From 6% in January - Commerce ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.