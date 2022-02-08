Teachers' role crucial in building society: educationist

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Educationist and Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Amjad Ali Khan Tuesday said that a successful society could be guaranteed through teachers' crucial role in building and promoting social norms.

Addressing students, parents and teachers at the Unique Institutions Campus in Rahim Yar Khan, he said that teachers play most important role in fulfilling the academic needs and grooming their students.

He gave away appreciation certificates and prizes to the students who passed their examinations with distinctionThe ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr. Khalid, Prof. Ayub, Prof. Sidra and the faculty.