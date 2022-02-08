UrduPoint.com

Teachers' Role Crucial In Building Society: Educationist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Teachers' role crucial in building society: educationist

Educationist and Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Amjad Ali Khan Tuesday said that a successful society could be guaranteed through teachers' crucial role in building and promoting social norms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Educationist and Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Amjad Ali Khan Tuesday said that a successful society could be guaranteed through teachers' crucial role in building and promoting social norms.

Addressing students, parents and teachers at the Unique Institutions Campus in Rahim Yar Khan, he said that teachers play most important role in fulfilling the academic needs and grooming their students.

He gave away appreciation certificates and prizes to the students who passed their examinations with distinctionThe ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr. Khalid, Prof. Ayub, Prof. Sidra and the faculty.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

Biden Top Science Adviser Resigns After Bullying A ..

Biden Top Science Adviser Resigns After Bullying Allegations

1 minute ago
 Indian Court Convicts 49 People for Deadly Explosi ..

Indian Court Convicts 49 People for Deadly Explosions in Ahmedabad in 2008 - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 SP NH&MP stresses to maintain standard of Police

SP NH&MP stresses to maintain standard of Police

1 minute ago
 KP Info dept. to start documentary series titled ' ..

KP Info dept. to start documentary series titled 'Gumnam Heroes'

1 minute ago
 Anti encroachment operation continues in Sukkur

Anti encroachment operation continues in Sukkur

1 minute ago
 DG Rangers lauds services of Parsi community

DG Rangers lauds services of Parsi community

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>