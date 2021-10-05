UrduPoint.com

'Teachers' Role Crucial In Students' Character-building'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Teachers' role in character building of students is crucial, which will ultimately brighten the future of the country.

This was stated by Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, while addressing a ceremony, organised here in connection with the international teachers day, on Tuesday.

He said that only under the able guidance of teachers, students could play an effective role in social and economic progress of the country. He added that teachers had always been respected in the history for grooming their students and polishing their faculties.

He called upon the teachers of Unique Institutions particularly and the teaching community at large to play their role in instilling social norms in their students.

A special documentary about teachers' role was also shown to the ceremony participants.

Students presented some national songs to pay homage to the role of teachers in a society.

Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar, Vice Principal R&D Prof Riazul Haq and others also attended the ceremony.

