Teachers role imperative to brighten students' future, quality of education: SDEO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Sub-Divisional Education Officer (SDEO) Male in Paroa Tehsil Humayun Khattak Monday said the role of teachers imperative to brighten the future of students and promote the quality of education.

Addressing the teachers meeting held here, he said the teachers should start the new annual session with and ambition to focus on developing co-curricular skills among students besides imparting them good education. He asked the teachers to ensure the attendance of the students in schools.

He said that instead of spending time on unofficial and unnecessary work during duty, the teachers should focus on the education of children according to the time table and lesson plan in the classrooms.

The SDEO said the teachers would be motivated through various awards and appreciation certificates at the sub-division level.