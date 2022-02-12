UrduPoint.com

Teachers Role Vital In Personality Development Of Students: Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Teachers role vital in personality development of students: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that teachers role was vital in personality development of students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that teachers role was vital in personality development of students.

Speaking at the 16th Convocation of the Beacon House National University's Institute of Psychology here, she said teacher-student relationship was extremely important for learning of students.

She said that for a civilized society parents and teachers played their key role.

"We always earned respect by respecting our teachers," she said. She said the real exam in life had started now for students.

Dr Yasmin said that teachers imparted their life long experiences to students.

"On our part, we are working to provide good quality healthcare services to peopleas per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan", she said.

Earlier, Dean Institute of Psychology Dr. Roohi Khalid welcomed the minister.

