Teacher's Role Vital In The Development Of Society: Samina Alvi
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday said that role of the teachers was vital in the development of a society.
Addressing at Teachers Appreciation Day, ceremony organized by Behbud Girls College and Higher Secondary School at Behbud Assocation Karachi, she said that teacher's appreciation was vital.
The First Lady said that the teachers were the backbone of the school. She said that the teachers work very hard for the better future of the students.
Samina Alvi said that they should be encouraged for the better education of the students. She said that volunteers were also working on education.
"We should bring change through education. The provision of education was significant", she said adding that the empowerment of girls and women was everyone's responsibility.
She stressed the need for educating girls.
The First Lady said that as a nation, we had a challenge of low literacy rate. Literacy rate of women was low as campared to the men in this country, she said. "I was also working on breast cancer, " she said.
She further said that the President was working on education. Over 200 million children were out of schools in this country, she lamented. She said, we had to work together as the father of the nation had also talked about the provision of education to the girls. She said that the education system should be reviewed. Our people are talented, she observed.
We should focus on the values and character-building of our children, she said. Behbud should also work for persons with disabilities, she added.
