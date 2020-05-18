Teachers seeks relief package

Government Primary and Elementary Teachers Association requested "Educational relief package' and 'regularization of service' in the wake of closure of education institutions following coronavirus cases in the country

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Government Primary and Elementary Teachers Association requested "Educational relief package' and 'regularization of service' in the wake of closure of education institutions following coronavirus cases in the country.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Ms.

Kalsoom Rana Akhtar, the Finance Secretary of Government Primary and Elementary Teachers Association said that teachers had appealed the government to provide them with relief package,extend contractual period of contract teachers besides ensuring regularization of their services.

She said that teachers had been playing pivotal role in raising awareness among people about COVID-19.

She hoped that the government would take steps for the welfare of academicians.