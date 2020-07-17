UrduPoint.com
Teachers Serving Under PEF Protest Against Punjab Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 02:12 PM

Teachers serving under PEF protest against Punjab govt

The teachers say they are protesting against Punjab government as they could not get salary for last five months.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) Hundreds of teachers working under Punjab Education Foundation took to the streets to lodge protest against Punjab government for non-payment of salary here on Friday.

Holding banners inscribed with the slogans: “Qaum kay Memaar, Sarkun per Khuwar,” [Those who are makers of the nation are suffering on the roads,”.

Thousands of teachers are serving at schools under Punjab Education Foundation who have not received even a single penny since the lockdown began in March due to Coronavirus. They turned every stone and knocked every door of their hope but in vain.

“We need justice and we need salary,” the teachers sloganeered outside Lahore Press Club. They asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to give respect to the teachers.

They also questioned the slogans of PTI government before coming to power that education would be there first priority.

“Why you have ignored teachers despite that you made promise to invest money in education?,” those who were leading the march asked the Punjab government.

The protesters blocked the main road in front of Lahore Press Club and continued their protest till Friday prayers.

“We shall continue our protest until we are heard,” said Jameel Ahmad, a teacher told Pakistan Point during the protest. “They [PTI] ruined the schools functioning under Punjab Education Foundation,” he further said.

“We have not been paid even a single rupee for last five months,” he added.

On Wednesday, as many as 120 teachers and owners of schools working under the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) were arrested for protesting outside the Punjab Assembly on The Mall.

A number of protesters reached outside the Punjab Assembly to protest against the government for nonpayment of funds for the last six months. They chanted slogans against the government and demanded early release of funds as they were unable to pay salaries to the teachers and rents of the schools.

The teachers said that due to nonpayment of their salaries they were unable to pay utility bills.

A police contingent meanwhile reached the spot and arrested 120 protestors including owners and teachers.

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Police Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Money March Government Punjab Education Foundation Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

