Teachers' Shortage In GB Schools Addressed: Minister Education
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Minister for Education in Gilgit-Baltistan, Ghulam Shehzad Agha, announced that the appointment of education fellows has been completed to address the shortage of teachers in schools and colleges across the region.
Speaking to media representatives in Gilgit, the minister expressed optimism about the positive outcomes of this initiative in the near future.
He stated that the provincial government is making practical efforts through people-centric measures in the education department to ensure a brighter future for students across Gilgit-Baltistan.
He emphasized that the collaboration with Agha Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED) and Karakoram International University to appoint education fellows has been successfully implemented.
The education minister highlighted that the project aims to provide quality education and overcome the shortage of teachers, which has severely impacted the performance of schools in the region.
The initiative is expected to bring significant improvements.
He further said that the provincial government is focusing on improving educational institutions and equipping teachers with modern skills.
Effective administrators and a well-organized system can revolutionize the education sector while fostering the character building and overall development of children.
Minister Ghulam Shehzad Agha reiterated the importance of education, stating that it is essential for tackling future challenges. He stressed that the teaching profession holds immense significance, leaving no room for negligence. He called on all members of society to join hands in the collective effort to impart knowledge and shape children into responsible and well-informed citizens.
