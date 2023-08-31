'Teachers should be role models for students' was the most important one-line message delivered by Syed Mahmood Asadullah, the grandson of Pakistan Movement leader Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :'Teachers should be role models for students' was the most important one-line message delivered by Syed Mahmood Asadullah, the grandson of Pakistan Movement leader Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

He gave this message while addressing the students and teachers from the podium at a seminar on ethics organised by Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

The seminar was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Kamran while Syed Mahmood Asadullah, the grandson of the iconic personality Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, better known for igniting the spark of education among downtrodden Muslim communities during pre-partition times, was the special guest.

A large number of students, teachers and administration officials attended the seminar at Ghazi University where speakers highlighted the importance of ethics and upholding and honouring the moral values that our forefathers had taught and practiced.

Syed Mahmood Asadullah said that students learn and adopt everything from their teachers.

He said, his grandfather Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was not only an educationist but he also imparted the best training to students, not just through words, but deeds.

He said he takes pride in being the grandson of a renowned personality who induced a new passion in Muslims to acquire an education. He said, his grandfather believed Muslims could move on with the rest of the world only by virtue of education.

He asked the participants to focus not just on their education but also on how best they act and behave in society.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran said that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was his role model for being the strongest advocate of modern education and now everybody can see that education was accessible to all.

He said, Ghazi University would continue to provide education and training to students vying for higher learning.

Participants of the seminar voted to name the seminar hall after Sir Syed Ahmad Khan at the suggestion of the head of the urdu department Dr. Suhail Abbas.