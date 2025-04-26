Open Menu

Teachers' Sports Gala Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Teachers' Sports Gala concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The first Teachers' Divisional Sports Gala 2025, organized by the education Department, concluded today with a colourful ceremony. Punjab's Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, attended as the chief guest.

Teachers from Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum participated in various sports competitions, with winning teams receiving awards and certificates.

Shazia Rizwan appreciated the initiative, stating, "Sports are vital for teachers' health and student engagement.

"

She also commended the efforts of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her special focus on providing opportunities of healthy activities to the youth, particularly empowering women.

"Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government is taking effective steps to empower women in every field", she said.

CEO Education Amanullah Cheena highlighted the event's role in promoting confidence and wellness among educators.

The gala aligns with the Punjab government's efforts to encourage extracurricular activities in schools.

