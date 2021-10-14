UrduPoint.com

Teachers, Staff To Do Duty Honestly: VC Gomal University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar on Thursday said corruption did not mean only financial embezzlement, rather the professional dishonesty and wasting of time also fall under it.

Addressing an awareness campaign on anti-corruption here, he said if a teacher did not teach students properly or a student waste time in also came under its purview, he said.

The VC urged teachers and other staff members to perform their duty honesty and observe office timing properly, adding that together they should have to wipe out the menace of corruption from the society.

The event was also addressed by Directorate of Societies Sana Khan while speech and poster competitions were also held.

