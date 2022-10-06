UrduPoint.com

Teachers Stage Demo Against PTI Govt For Non-promotion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Teachers stage demo against PTI govt for non-promotion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Primary schools teachers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here on Thursday staged a big protest demonstration against PTI government for its delaying tactics regarding their promotion to next grade.

Thousands of primary schools teachers of KP assembled in front of the provincial assembly's building on Khyber Road and demanded promotion to BPS-14, 15, 16 and 17 grades and increase of allowances.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans in favour of their demands, the protestors said that PTI Government that came into power in the name of change in 2013 had failed to address their problems.

The speakers said delay in promotion cases were creating disparity among the teachers community of KP and demanded PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and education Minister, Atif Khan to address their problems as quickly as possible. They said that teachers would boycott schools if their demands were not addressed.

