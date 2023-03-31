Teachers strike continues at UoP; Governor meets VC, Teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The strike of teachers of University of Peshawar (UoP) and other employees entered the fourth week on Friday and teachers continued the boycott of classes.

The teachers and other faculty members warned to continue the protest until all of their demands were met.

Meanwhile, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali held meetings with the Vice Chancellor and Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) to resolve the matter amicably.

The Governor urged the teachers to end their strike while keeping in view the precious time of the students. However, the teachers' delegation insisted on continuing the strike till the resignation of the vice-chancellor.

The Governor assured the teachers of a transparent inquiry into the killing of a security supervisor by a guard in university premises.

The vice-chancellor presented a detailed report and documents of the ongoing situation in the University to the Governor.

On the other hand, the students and parents deplored the boycott of classes by teachers and said that despite paying huge amounts under the heads of tuition fees, admission, hostel charges, transportation and security but still they were deprived of their basic right.