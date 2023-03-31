UrduPoint.com

Teachers Strike Continues At UoP; Governor Meets VC, Teachers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Teachers strike continues at UoP; Governor meets VC, Teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The strike of teachers of University of Peshawar (UoP) and other employees entered the fourth week on Friday and teachers continued the boycott of classes.

The teachers and other faculty members warned to continue the protest until all of their demands were met.

Meanwhile, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali held meetings with the Vice Chancellor and Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) to resolve the matter amicably.

The Governor urged the teachers to end their strike while keeping in view the precious time of the students. However, the teachers' delegation insisted on continuing the strike till the resignation of the vice-chancellor.

The Governor assured the teachers of a transparent inquiry into the killing of a security supervisor by a guard in university premises.

The vice-chancellor presented a detailed report and documents of the ongoing situation in the University to the Governor.

On the other hand, the students and parents deplored the boycott of classes by teachers and said that despite paying huge amounts under the heads of tuition fees, admission, hostel charges, transportation and security but still they were deprived of their basic right.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali All

Recent Stories

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

27 minutes ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.