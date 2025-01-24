Teachers, Students Pay Tribute To Armed Force
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The District education Authority arranged seminars and rallies at various schools to express solidarity and pay tribute to the armed forces, here on Friday.
The seminars and rallies were held at Government MC Girls Higher Secondary school Samanabad, Government Comprehensive Model Higher Secondary School Samanabad and Government MC High School Madani Chowk.
The students and teachers delivered speeches in favor of the Pakistan Army and sang songs. The participants expressed solidarity with the Pak Army.
CEO Education Waqar Ahmed, Principal Rehana Afzal, Principal Abdul Sattar Shah, Principal Wajid Hussain, Principal Asif Jahangir and a large number of teachers and students attended the seminars and rallies.
Recent Stories
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAU focuses on research to address agricultural challenges: VC5 minutes ago
-
Rs10mn aid distribution ceremony for Kurram victims held at Governor House5 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh meets elected Provincial Ombudsman Sindh's Ambassadors5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 3 human-traffickers linked to Morocco boat tragedy5 minutes ago
-
Moot on quality education, modern teaching techniques organised5 minutes ago
-
Teachers, students pay tribute to armed force5 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad arrests cyber blackmail suspect5 minutes ago
-
Qamber police arrest outlaws5 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kuchehri brings government services to doorstep in Abbottabad15 minutes ago
-
ECP Sukkur launches voter awareness program15 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Karachi aerial firing15 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,520 injured in Punjab road accidents25 minutes ago