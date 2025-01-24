Open Menu

Teachers, Students Pay Tribute To Armed Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The District education Authority arranged seminars and rallies at various schools to express solidarity and pay tribute to the armed forces, here on Friday.

The seminars and rallies were held at Government MC Girls Higher Secondary school Samanabad, Government Comprehensive Model Higher Secondary School Samanabad and Government MC High School Madani Chowk.

The students and teachers delivered speeches in favor of the Pakistan Army and sang songs. The participants expressed solidarity with the Pak Army.

CEO Education Waqar Ahmed, Principal Rehana Afzal, Principal Abdul Sattar Shah, Principal Wajid Hussain, Principal Asif Jahangir and a large number of teachers and students attended the seminars and rallies.

